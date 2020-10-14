GORDER, Sally Ann (McDermott) Sally was born October 18, 1934 in Spokane, WA and passed away October 8, 2020 in Spokane. She attended St. Francis of Assisi through eighth grade continuing her education at North Central High School where she graduated early with honors. In her quest for knowledge, she enrolled in various night school courses. She married Bud, the love of her life, in 1952, remaining by his side for 50 years until his death in 2002. They began their family with Kathi, Mike, Annette and Danelle, with Mike passing in 2018. Always busy volunteering with Boy Scouts, Campfire Girls, PTA, S.C.O.P.E., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. She was an avid gardener and bowler, she enjoyed gathering with friends for card games, bingo, mahjong and golf. Many years as a member of The Eagles Club and was always ready for the adventure of travel. Sally was a founding officer of the racing organization CAMRA and a member of GIESCRA, even taking a turn behind the wheel in the powder puff class. She was a pioneer for auto racing in the Inland NW. She worked at FoBerg Co. from 1971-1998, never one to slow down, she obtained her nursing assistant license in 2000. She was a children's advocate for CPS assisting children that she referred to as "my kids". She loved children, having 4 plus 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild (so far). Always room for 1 more, Sally fostered several children through the years. Waiting for her in Heavenly peace are her parents, Joseph and Florence McDermott; her husband Bud; her son Michael; her grandson Nicholas; and many close friends and other beloved family members. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 505 W. St. Thomas More Way, Spokane, WA, with viewing will begin at 9:00am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online tributes may be left at www.holycrossofspokane.org
