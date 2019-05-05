Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Anne DOMINGUEZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOMINGUEZ, Sally Anne Life isn't fair, we've all heard it. Mom used to tell us that. Death doesn't seem to be either. Born February 17th, 1941, in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, Sally Anne (Bennett) Dominguez was the second of seven siblings. She is preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Dorothy Bennett, sister Tina, and two of her children, Deana and John She is survived by her husband Gib Dominguez, sons Gib (Karen) and Harry Dominguez, grandchildren Kirstie and Carter Dominguez, great-grandson Marek Bernardi, and siblings Emery, Eugene, Alec, Jay, Boots, Louis and Phil. She is also survived by those who hold her in their memory. Who would have known that someone so small would leave such a mark, and touch so many lives? She made friends of strangers, acquaintances and coworkers from east to west. Honest to a fault, and almost incapable of keeping a secret (unless it was about a gift for you) you always knew where you stood with her - often, without words. While in her teens, Sally's mother died and and she became a big sister to Louis and Phil Osten through the foster program. Married to Gib on August 27th, 1962, they welcomed sons Gib and Harry, and mourned the losses of Deana and John. Sally enjoyed cooking, cross stitch, creating ceramic pieces and family gatherings. There is no telling how many waitresses, bussers and dishwashers she trained, or how many elders she connected with while working at The Waterford. Retirement for Gib, brought them to Spokane to be closer to grandchildren where the whole family shared time together enjoying times that will last forever in memory. After years of battling many complicated medical issues and episodes, she was able to enjoy some time near the end, without pain and struggle. Sally died peacefully in her sleep on April 14th, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church- Spokane, Washington where a memorial service will be held on May 10th at one o'clock.

