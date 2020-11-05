JACKSON, Sally The world has shifted slightly with the loss of Spokane Valley icon, Sally Jackson. She was a larger than life personality who left an indelible impression on everyone she met. She was a rabid Democrat and spent her life fighting for women's rights, children's rights, and anyone who was margin- alized or underprivileged. "Call me Grandma Sal!" she'd laugh whether she was coaching a new baseball or softball team, lining up kids for the first day of swimming lessons, or just chatting up the person in front of her at the grocery store. She met the love of her life, Ron Jackson, in 1953, and they were inseparable until the day he passed. They raised their children together (Rick, Mick, Tim, Andy, Casey, Sally), Ron's daughter Debby, as well as taking in many foster children. She bragged that her kids and their spouses (Matt Fleming, Julie Jackson, both Terri Jacksons, Robbie Jackson, Jeannie Jackson, Lisa Jackson, Kathy Blea) were some of her closest friends. The only thing she may have loved more were her grandchildren (Stephanie, Rikki, Trevor, Amber, Brooke, Corey, Kelsey, Christopher, Heather, Jesse, Bella, Lilah, Mikki, Bailae, and Tug) and great-grandchildren (Madison, Cole, Sydney, Xander, Tanner, Peyton, Noelle, and Koda). She was a maternal figure and a mentor for countless people who would stream through her house just to chat. One dear friend summed Sally up perfectly, "You'd walk into her house feeling like a dollar, and walk away from her feeling like a million bucks!" There will be open visitation in the chapel at Thornhill Valley on Friday and Saturday from 9am to 5pm. Memorial donations can be made at GoFundMe Sal Jackson Softball Complex https://gf.me/u/y7c7n9