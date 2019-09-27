Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Jo KEMPER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KEMPER, Sally Jo Sally Jo Kemper, age 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 18, 2019. She was born on April 14, 1934 in Colville, WA and is predeceased by her parents L. Barney and Irene (Miller) Olson and her sister Patricia Avants (Olson). She attended school in Metaline Falls, WA, Washington State University and the Kelsey-Baird Secretarial School in Spokane, WA. Sally married Eugene G. Kemper September 10, 1954 and they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Sally and Gene spent much of their free time at Sally's family cabin on Lake Thomas outside of Colville, WA. They were active in the Fraternal Order of Elks in Wallace, ID. They also enjoyed traveling and camping with friends in Arizona and California. Sally enjoyed many hobbies including genealogy, reading, sewing, gardening and crafting. She belonged to Beta Sigma Phi, was a volunteer at St. John Elementary School and was also a member of the St. John Garden Club. Throughout their married life Sally and Gene lived in Washington and Idaho and in recent years St. John, Washington. Sally was a homemaker while her three children were young. Once her children were grown, Sally worked in the secretarial pool at Day Mines and Hecla Mining Company and eventually became the Executive Secretary to the President of Hecla Mining Company until her retirement in 1993. Sally was a breast and ovarian cancer survivor and helped to promote Breast Cancer Awareness. She organized women's mammogram appointments and proudly participated in Breast Cancer Survivor walks. Sally is survived by her husband Eugene Kemper, son Don Kemper (wife Lori), daughter Patricia Hegge (husband Thomas) and daughter Corinne Klimek (husband John), 10 grandchildren including the late Jason Kemper and 15 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service celebrating Sally's life will be held at the Bell Tower Funeral home in Post Falls, ID on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations may be made to the in Sally's name.

