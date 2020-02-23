|
KILLEBREW, Sally (Age 80) Sally Killebrew, 80 passed away suddenly on January 11th, 2020. She was born May 26th, 1939 in Spokane, WA. Sally was preceded in death by her husband Jerry in 2005, parents Edward Sweigle and Evelyn Roderick. Sally graduated from Rogers High School June 2, 1957. She married Jerry Killebrew in 1959 while he was in the Air Force. The family moved all over but always ended up back in Spokane where Jerry retired at Fairchild. Sally worked at then Fairchild Federal Credit Union, now Global Credit Union for more than 30 years. She truly enjoyed her work there in many different positions. Sally retired in 2001 and loved spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her son Scott Killebrew (Kitti), daughters Jeanne St. Germain (Andy) and Julie Stevens (Rich); grandsons Scott and Jack Stevens and Bret Wise; also, her brother Roderick Sweigle of Spokane and Marion Bennett of Oregon. Sally enjoyed gardening (ha! ha! we all know she despised it!) Love you Mom, way too soon. She will be with Dad at Washington State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 23, 2020