SHAPTON, Sally Marie Falkner Daughter of Sally Delores Douglass Whittier and Clay Falkner, and stepfather Willis Hemler Whittier. Married to William Robert Shapton, Dec. 28 1951. Widowed Aug. 30, 2001. Survived by sons William Robert Shapton Jr. (Wendy) and Thomas Whittier Shapton, grandchildren Scott Douglas Shapton and Claire Marie Shapton, and brother Clay Falkner. Born in Miles City, MT. Lived in Montana, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Oregon. Alumna of Interlochen National Music Camp, Stephens College (AA), MacPhail School of Music (BA), and Eastman School of Music (MA). Instructor at Columbia University. Active in PEO, Mu Phi Epsilon, OMTA, WSMTA, and DAR. Past President of both Young Audiences of Portland and Spokane Junior Symphony, and Founding Board Member of KPBX (Spokane Public Radio). She would have felt honored by remembrances to Young Audiences of Oregon and SW Washington, Spokane Youth Symphony, or Spokane Public Radio. Memorial Service details to be arranged.

