SEVERSON, Sam (Age 92) Sam, a long time Spokane resident died in Tacoma. He has since been reunited with his wife Beverly at Fairmount Cemetery. He is survived by two step- daughters, a grandson and three great-grandsons. He was loved, he is missed. Donations can be made to The Gospel Mission of Spokane or Franciscan Hospice of Tacoma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store