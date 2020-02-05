Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samey A. SALEM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SALEM, Samey A. (Age 65) Samey A. Salem passed away on January 31, 2020 of a massive heart-attack after dancing the night away with his beloved wife. Born in Kuwait on February 18, 1954, he traveled extensively throughout the Middle East and Europe while he was young before settling down as a college student in the United States where he met the love of his life. With the blessings of his family in Kuwait, he built his life in Spokane, WA, where his focus became his two daughters. Samey was a professional student, earning two degrees before attending Gonzaga University where he was accepted into the Doctor in Educational Leadership program in 1992 and continued his education for another three years. He became a U.S. Citizen in 1993 and was a very proud American. Samey was a dedicated and respected manager at Sears Marketing Center touching the lives of those he worked with during his 20-year career. Samey loved all the seasons the PNW offers, enjoying camping, boating and fishing in the summers. In winter, he was in the kitchen, sharing skills learned from his mother, preparing the most incredibly delicious food for anyone lucky enough to walk through the door. Cooking for people was his biggest passion and most abundant gift. Samey was a mentor, father and brother to many, and he extended his happy heart to anyone in need. He had a true gift for feeling and brought out the best in those around him with one of the most forgiving and open hearts anyone could know. Samey loved the world and everyone in it! He is preceded by his mother Hajiah Salem and father Abdullah Salem. He is survived by his wife Ann (Somes) Salem; daughters Leah (Jesse) Volesky and Jasmine Salem; sisters Souad (Faisel) Salem and Amal Salem; two half-sisters Huda Salman and Salwa Salman; dear friend Salih Alrujaib; and 26 nephews and nieces. Please join us at The Historic Davenport Hotel (Isabella Ballroom) in Spokane, WA for a Celebration of Samey's Life on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4pm-8pm. You may reach out to the family directly at email:

