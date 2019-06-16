Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Joseph TYLER. View Sign Service Information Kramer Funeral Home 309 E Henkle Tekoa , WA 99033 (509)-284-5501 Send Flowers Obituary

TYLER, Samuel Joseph (Age 93) Passed away June 1, 2019 at his home in Redmond, WA where he has lived for the past 5 1/2 years. Samuel J. Tyler was born November 14, 1925 at Spokane, WA to Roger S. and Ruth V. (Terrell) Tyler. He attended Treffery School in Benewah County, Grandview Country School, and grades six through 12 in Tekoa, WA graduating in 1943. Sam then enlisted in the United States Navy and served for the next three years, honorably discharged in May of 1946 as a Yeoman. Following his service, he returned to the family farm near Tekoa. Sam married Donna Benson on November 2, 1947 and they made their home in Benewah County where they farmed until his retirement in 1995. They continued to live at their rural Plummer home. Sam's wife Donna passed away in July of 2009. In 2013 he moved to an assisted living home in Redmond, WA near his daughter Susan. Sam was a member of the Jaycee Club in Tekoa, the Elks Club in St. Maries, ID, the Tekoa Golf and Country Club, and the Spokane Club. He had served as a Benewah County Commissioner and was a former member of the Idaho Wheat Commission. Sam was chairman of the Western Wheat Association for one year, 1977 1978. Mr. Tyler also enjoyed Politics on the local and national levels. Survivors include his two daughters, Susan Williams of Redmond, WA and Julie (Gary) French of Plummer, ID; seven grandchildren: Jennifer Pickering, Alison Houchin, Kirsten Moreno, Emily French, Tessa Simpson, Joel French, and Molly Hake; 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. A private family inurnment will be held at Goldenrod Cemetery in Tekoa. Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa, WA is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at

