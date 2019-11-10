Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandee ALLISON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALLISON, Sandee Sandee Allison, resident of Spokane, passed away October 21st 2019 at the age of 76. Sandee graduated from Shadle Park High School. She married her beloved husband Tom Allison. She worked as a secretary for Boise Cascade and the City of Hauser. She also cashiered at the Hauser Smoke Shop. Sandee devoted seven years to her community and it's youth as Organizational Leader, and Dog and Horse Project Leader of the Hauser Hawks 4-H Club. She and Tom enjoyed antiques and restored a 1933 Ford together. Sandee loved horses, dogs, cats, farm animals and wildlife. She was creative, funny and loved people. She will be sadly missed. She is survived by her mother Jean Roe, daughter Kristina, brothers Dan and Bruce, sisters Bev, Yvonne, Jan and Gerry, sister-in-law Barb and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by fathers John Web, Earl Austin and Fred Roe and her husband Tom Allison. Sandee's ashes will be placed in her families crypt at Fairmount Cemetery. Her family will hold a Celebration of Life, December 7th. Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation ( parkinsons.org ) or the Humane Society. Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

