BOWE, Sandra Ann "Sandy" Sandy was born in Kansas City, MO on July 2, 1942 and, after a brief illness, passed away in Spokane, WA on November 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Richard J. Bowe; her sister Judith Lanoue; nieces and a nephew. Sandy attended the University of Missouri Kansas City and received her degree from Langston University. Richard's career took them to Iran, Bahrain, Indonesia, Yemen, Norway, Denmark, and sixteen years of retirement in Spokane, WA. As she lived and traveled around the world Sandy made lifelong friends and memories. She was loved and we will all miss the amazing wife, admired sister, beloved aunt and friend.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 1, 2019