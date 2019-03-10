Spokesman-Review Obituaries
Sandra ELDREDGE
Sandra Ann "Sandy" (Haight) ELDREDGE

ELDREDGE Sandra Ann (Haight) Sandra "Sandy" Eldredge passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 after a short battle with leukemia. She was born May 5, 1947 to Charles Haight and Clarice (Borghild) Haight. Sandy grew up in Spokane and graduated from Central Valley High School. She spent most of her career in banking and loan processing. Sandy was a huge fan of the Seahawks, Mariners, and Zags Basketball. She had a passion for carrying on the Christmas tradition of baking her mom's Norwegian cookies. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Clarice Haight and step-father, Ernie Henrichson. She is survived by her son, Curt (Deb); grandson, Kyle; brothers, Larry (Delores), Ron (Janet), Jerry (Sue), Bob (Dorothy); nieces and nephews, Sabrina, Gretchen, Mike, Jeff, Kevin, Kristin, Jody, Jason, Ashley, Roni, Tom; and many lifelong friends. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 10, 2019
