Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra E. DRONENBERG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DRONENBERG, Sandra E. "Sandy" On the afternoon of July 28th, 2019, our beloved mother, Sandra "Sandy" Evelyn Dronenberg, passed away from congestive heart failure at her daughter's home surrounded by her children. Our hearts are broken but consoled knowing she went to be with her loving husband of 56 years who died exactly six months earlier to the day. Sandy was born May 13, 1938, in Davenport, Iowa, to Engelbert and Evelyn Hayne. Raised in the Hillyard area, Sandy attended Rogers High School before marrying at an early age. Sandy gave birth to her only son, Steven, in 1955 followed by a daughter, Linda, in 1959. After her divorce, Sandy met Bob Dronenberg in 1960, and they were married on July 4, 1962. Together they had two daughters, Robin and Rhonda. The blended family moved to Kellogg, Idaho, for Bob's work and after a few short years moved back to Spokane. They purchased a home together in north Spokane where they remained for 51 years. It wasn't until her youngest was in the 4th grade that mom entered the work force. Through the years, Sandy worked for various companies, including Montgomery Ward's, The Bon Marche, and Toy Paradise. She was an honest, loyal, hard-working individual who was extremely reliant. Sandy was an avid bowler and was on a bowling league for many years. She was always one to enjoy lunch with her friends, a cold Pepsi, getting her hair done, and the penny slots at the casino. She was thrilled to have had two sizable wins at the casino shortly before her passing. Sandy maintained friendships that lasted a lifetime, and they all have had some wonderful memories together. Sandy and Bob enjoyed many happy years together which included years at Spirit Lake and Coeur d'Alene, enjoying Cougar football for decades as season ticket holders, and traveling to Arizona for the winter months. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling. With her daughters' assistance, she was able to make one last trip to visit her brother in Austin, Texas. Our mom was a self-sacrificing individual, always concerned more with the needs and wishes of others than her own. True to her German roots, Sandy was stubborn and headstrong yet still considerate, generous, and a wonderful mother and wife. Sandy is survived by her son, Steve Lehman of Spokane; daughter, Linda

DRONENBERG, Sandra E. "Sandy" On the afternoon of July 28th, 2019, our beloved mother, Sandra "Sandy" Evelyn Dronenberg, passed away from congestive heart failure at her daughter's home surrounded by her children. Our hearts are broken but consoled knowing she went to be with her loving husband of 56 years who died exactly six months earlier to the day. Sandy was born May 13, 1938, in Davenport, Iowa, to Engelbert and Evelyn Hayne. Raised in the Hillyard area, Sandy attended Rogers High School before marrying at an early age. Sandy gave birth to her only son, Steven, in 1955 followed by a daughter, Linda, in 1959. After her divorce, Sandy met Bob Dronenberg in 1960, and they were married on July 4, 1962. Together they had two daughters, Robin and Rhonda. The blended family moved to Kellogg, Idaho, for Bob's work and after a few short years moved back to Spokane. They purchased a home together in north Spokane where they remained for 51 years. It wasn't until her youngest was in the 4th grade that mom entered the work force. Through the years, Sandy worked for various companies, including Montgomery Ward's, The Bon Marche, and Toy Paradise. She was an honest, loyal, hard-working individual who was extremely reliant. Sandy was an avid bowler and was on a bowling league for many years. She was always one to enjoy lunch with her friends, a cold Pepsi, getting her hair done, and the penny slots at the casino. She was thrilled to have had two sizable wins at the casino shortly before her passing. Sandy maintained friendships that lasted a lifetime, and they all have had some wonderful memories together. Sandy and Bob enjoyed many happy years together which included years at Spirit Lake and Coeur d'Alene, enjoying Cougar football for decades as season ticket holders, and traveling to Arizona for the winter months. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling. With her daughters' assistance, she was able to make one last trip to visit her brother in Austin, Texas. Our mom was a self-sacrificing individual, always concerned more with the needs and wishes of others than her own. True to her German roots, Sandy was stubborn and headstrong yet still considerate, generous, and a wonderful mother and wife. Sandy is survived by her son, Steve Lehman of Spokane; daughter, Linda Smith (Mike) of Medical Lake; and daughters, Robin Dean (Jeff) and Rhonda Matson (Bill) both of Spokane; brother, Walter Hayne (Betty) of Georgetown, Texas, along with seven grandchildren: Shannon Lehman, Ryan, Heather, and Kyle Smith, Cameron and Jack Dean, and Olivia Matson; and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Dronenberg; her father, Engelbert Hayne; and brother, Bert Hayne. A private inurnment service will be held at a later date. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close