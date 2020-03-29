Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 8 photos Send Flowers Obituary

POOLE, Sandra Fina (Age 68) October 17, 1951 - March 18, 2020 Sandra Fina Poole, passed away March 18, 2020. She was born to Renato A. Franzoi and Gertrude E. Hendrickx, October 17, 1951 in Spokane, WA. She was the youngest of three children with two brothers, Steven and Philip. She graduated from John R. Rogers High School in 1970 and on to complete a legal secretary course at Spokane Community College. She then married her high school sweetheart, Lawrence Walter Poole in 1972. After a brief move to Portland, OR, she and Larry returned back to Spokane. She worked at SCC and Spokane County Health District for many years providing administrative support to valuable regional programs, while raising a family and spending weekends together at the lake. She loved volunteering at the kids schools when they were younger, always eager to help with PTA and school projects. She later volunteered at the Discovery Shop in Spokane that supports the American Cancer Society. She was a devoted wife to her husband Larry, married nearly 40 years, who predeceased her on September 24, 2011. Sandy and Larry were lovebirds, and when in his arms, her smile filled a room with love. One of her favorite pastimes was an evening out dancing with Larry. She was a devoted parent and Nona to her two kids and three grandkids, giving warm hugs, always supportive and caring. She was very proud of her kids and talked about them constantly to anyone nearby. Sandy loved the simple things in life and embraced spending time with her many cherished friends and neighbors, lunch dates, movies, and walking her dog Lulu. Her backyard was her sanctuary, full of birds and flowers. She loved soaking up the sunshine at the lake and on a beach. She traveled many places, loved a good book, and created memories with her holiday baking and gatherings. She will be missed dearly, yet will live forever in the hearts of those that got to know her and embrace her warmest thoughts and touch. She is survived by her son, Jeff (Ruth); daughter, Anna; three grandchildren; sister-in-law Gail (Don); brother-in-law Gene (Hua); extended family Helen, Gary, Donna (Stewart); niece Tracy (Graham); nephews Connor (Annissa) and Tao Wei; over 20 cousins, and numerous other relatives. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that you make a donation to the Discovery Shop or the Hospice of Spokane.

