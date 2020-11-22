FRENCH, Sandra (Munger) (Age 55) October 18, 1965 - October 29, 2020 Sandra French died with the love of her life and husband, Rory French, by her side after a year long battle with cancer. She was born to Joseph Munger and Shirley Munger in Spokane, Washington and was a lifetime resident. Sandra owned and operated Kid Connection Daycare for many years and had the joy of being with the children that she took in. Sandra had a love of gardening, reading and most recently, learning to kayak, hike, camp and snowshoe. Her husband Rory and she enjoyed many adventures together. Sandra had a big heart for anyone she met. There was such a warmth and kindness about her that she made anyone feel loved. She will be sorely missed by many. She is survived by her sister Peggy (Bruce) Stirn; brother Paul Munger; uncle Louis Kemp; nieces Rachel Robison and Angela Wilson; step-mother Diane Repp and various cousins. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 28th at 1:00 at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, 1100 Fairview Avenue N., PO Box 19024, Seattle, WA 98109-1024.



