McGUIRE, Sandra G. Constantine (Age 74) January 6, 1945 - June 16, 2019 Sandra, who was born in Chicago Illinois, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her Spokane home. A Spokane resident for 60 years, she was employed by Spokane School District 81 as a cook until her retirement. Sandra's many talents will be missed by her family and friends. She was an avid cook and baker. She was always delighted to host or plan a party whether it was a birthday, anniversary, holiday or "just because". Her signature deviled eggs will never be replaced. Sandra was also an excellent seamstress, loved photography and created beautiful live florals for weddings. Boating on Lake Roosevelt and socializing filled her summers and she especially enjoyed cruise ship vacations. Survivors include her husband Terry and stepson Chris, a sister. Chris Miller and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 14, 2019