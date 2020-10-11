NIBLOCK, Sandra Jane "Sandy" (Age 82) Sandra "Sandy" Jane Niblock, age 82, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020. She entered into heaven to be with JESUS CHRIST her LORD and SAVIOR with her husband, son, and daughter at her bedside after complications of end stage kidney disease. She was a warrior to the very end and was not afraid to die, but rather was concerned for those who would be left behind asking us "not to be sad but joyful that she was going to be with her LORD in heaven where she will wait to meet us again when it is our time to join her." Sandy said over and over that it was an "honor and privilege to have such a wonderful family, that she loved very much and would miss but that it was time for her to go and get a new body and walk the streets of gold with her new knees and hips." She was born July 7,1938 in Penrose, Colorado to Margaret Juanita (Berger) and George Cecil Carter. Sandy married David Kendall Niblock, in September of 1957. Sandy was an Air Force wife for 20 years and had the ability to make a home where ever the family was stationed. One of the first things she would always do was locate a church to feed her family's spiritual needs. She always volunteered to teach or become involved in Sunday School. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Sandy read her scriptures daily and read through the Bible every year. Until her health condition made it impossible, Sandy was active in the church. Her priorities were her LORD and SAVIOR, her husband and her family. Upon her husband's retirement, the family moved back to Spokane, Washington where her children were enrolled at Northwest Christian School. Sandy was actively involved in volunteering at the school and helped established the Northwest Christian Thrift and Gift Shop back in the 80's which is still a very active organization today. For many years Sandy worked at the thrift store as it suited her servant heart. Sandy was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandmother. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. Sandy instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. Sandy loved to love on people, had a willing and helpful heart. She shared her love of cooking and baking with her daughter and granddaughter. She was an avid reader and would have numerous books in every room. She shared this love of reading with her grandson. Sandy shared her of love painting and artistic eye with her son and granddaughter; over the years gave many of her paintings to family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and father as well as her nephew Les Woodward. She was much beloved by her family and is survived by her husband David Kendall Niblock, of Spokane, Washington; her brother Albert and his wife Coralee Carter and their four children, Renee, Lance, Marisha, and Amy of Rapid City, South Dakota; her sister Dona and her husband Larry Woodward and their daughter Jody of Canon City, Colorado; her son Micheal and his wife Lisa Niblock and their sons Jack and Mark of Salem, Oregon; her daughter Amy and her husband Jason Balzer and their children Benjamin and Emily of Boise, Idaho; plus many nephews and nieces. All of these loved and were touched deeply by her undying love and caring for them. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made in Sandy's memory to Davita North Spokane Renal Care Center at 7701 N. Division Street, Spokane, Washington, 99208. davita.com
(509) 465-1675. A memorial service will be schedule at a later time. To leave an online condolence to Sandy's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
