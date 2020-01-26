Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Joanne KIRBY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KIRBY, Sandra Joanne June 10, 1940 - January 16, 2020 Sandra Joanne Kirby, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and loyal friend, passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 16, 2020. Born in Washington D.C. in 1940 to Denzel and Delilah Melvin, the family moved often for her father's job, eventually landing in southern California where Sandi attended Chapman College in Orange. She then took a job at the library at Interstate Electronics in Anaheim where she met her future husband, Leon G. Kirby. They married in 1960, then welcomed a daughter and two sons. The family moved to Spokane in 1971 where they ran the first two Winchell's Donut shops and then bought an 80-acre homestead north of Deer Park. They set about the hard work of remodeling the old house on the property, with Sandi raising a variety of livestock and growing a huge garden, while Lee went to work in the newspaper business. After their children grew up and left home, Lee and Sandi left the farm, living in both Spokane and Bellevue. When Lee retired they returned to live in Spokane and bought a laundromat business at Five Mile. Eventually, they moved to a new home in Mead so as, Sandi would say, "to be on their kids' 'flight path.'" The most important things to Sandi were loving and caring for her family, serving her friends and church family, and following Jesus Christ. Predeceased by her parents and her son, Brian, Sandi is survived by Leon, her husband of nearly 60 years; her daughter, Kim, and son-in-law, Randy Osterback; son Michael and daughter-in-law Christina Kirby, twelve, much-loved grandchildren; her sister, Patty, and countless dear friends. The memorial service was held on Saturday, January 25th at 2:00 p.m., at Crossover Church, 16825 N. Newport Hwy., in Mead (across from Cat Tales).

KIRBY, Sandra Joanne June 10, 1940 - January 16, 2020 Sandra Joanne Kirby, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and loyal friend, passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 16, 2020. Born in Washington D.C. in 1940 to Denzel and Delilah Melvin, the family moved often for her father's job, eventually landing in southern California where Sandi attended Chapman College in Orange. She then took a job at the library at Interstate Electronics in Anaheim where she met her future husband, Leon G. Kirby. They married in 1960, then welcomed a daughter and two sons. The family moved to Spokane in 1971 where they ran the first two Winchell's Donut shops and then bought an 80-acre homestead north of Deer Park. They set about the hard work of remodeling the old house on the property, with Sandi raising a variety of livestock and growing a huge garden, while Lee went to work in the newspaper business. After their children grew up and left home, Lee and Sandi left the farm, living in both Spokane and Bellevue. When Lee retired they returned to live in Spokane and bought a laundromat business at Five Mile. Eventually, they moved to a new home in Mead so as, Sandi would say, "to be on their kids' 'flight path.'" The most important things to Sandi were loving and caring for her family, serving her friends and church family, and following Jesus Christ. Predeceased by her parents and her son, Brian, Sandi is survived by Leon, her husband of nearly 60 years; her daughter, Kim, and son-in-law, Randy Osterback; son Michael and daughter-in-law Christina Kirby, twelve, much-loved grandchildren; her sister, Patty, and countless dear friends. The memorial service was held on Saturday, January 25th at 2:00 p.m., at Crossover Church, 16825 N. Newport Hwy., in Mead (across from Cat Tales). Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close