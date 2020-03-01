Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra K. (Grimmer) MEAD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MEAD, Sandra K. (Grimmer) Sandi Mead, a retired Nine Mile Falls School District teacher, who affectionately referred to her many students as "my kids," passed away January 8th at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane, WA., surrounded by loved ones. She was 69. Sandra Kay Grimmer was the second of seven children born to Robert H. Grimmer and Irene E. Grimmer in Spokane. She lived a life of adventure, teaching, and celebrating with people she loved. Sandi had two sons: Nathan Maruca, and Zachary Maruca her "two most prized possessions," she once wrote, adding that "I love them with all my being." More recently, her prized possessions expanded to include three grandchildren: Gannon, five, as well as three-year-old twins Bo and Jordy. Daughter-in-law Lindy Maruca, and special friend Amy Johansen, were very dear to Sandi. When Sandi wasn't spending time with her grandchildren, she enjoyed working in her yard. She also loved helping people, whether assisting in painting their homes, organizing yard sales or guiding students in filling out job and college applications. Along with her two sons and three grandchildren, Sandi is survived by: her mother, Irene Erickson Grimmer of Spokane; her five sisters, Kathleen (James) Walton, Joanne (Greg) Mandick, and Cyndi (Scott) Barkley, all of Spokane, along with Barbara (Tim) Olson of Pullman, Wash. and Denise (Roger) Elings of Conrad, Mont.; in addition to one brother, Robert H. (Annette) Grimmer Jr. of Spokane. She is also survived by many aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews,. A celebration of Sandi's life is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., June 13, 2020, at Lakeside Middle School, Nine Mile Falls, Wash. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandi's honor to the Nine Mile Falls SD Parent-Teacher Organizations, at any STCU Branch, to the Sandi Mead Memorial Fund.

