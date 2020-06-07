MEAD, Sandra K. (Grimmer) Sandi Mead, a retired Nine Mile Falls district school teacher who affectionately referred to her many students as "my kids," entered into Glory Jan. 8 at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane, Wash., surrounded by loved ones. She was 69. UPDATE: A celebration of Sandi's life is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., September 26, 2020, at Lakeside Middle School, Nine Mile Falls, Wash. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandi's honor to the Nine Mile Falls SD Parent-Teacher Organizations, in care of the Spokane Teachers Credit Union (STCU).



