ANDERSON, Sandra With sadness, we announce that our dear and loving mother, Sandra Kay Anderson, passed away on August 18, 2020. Sandra was a longtime resident of Spokane and loved its beautiful parks, and especially the mountains and lakes of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. Sandra was born on September 7, 1942 in Hastings Minnesota. Her family lived in Minnesota and Colorado before settling in Spokane. Sandra graduated from North Central High School in 1960. She and David Anderson eloped and married on Christmas Eve, 1964 in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. Together they had two boys Curt and Joe. Sandra and David's early years of marriage were spent living in Tacoma and Seattle, Washington, Portland, Oregon, and Novato, California. They returned to Spokane in 1977 and built a successful wholesale business where Sandra managed finance and accounting. Sandra had a deep love for the outdoors. She enjoyed camping and boating and played tennis in her earlier years. Gardening was one of her passions and she especially loved lilac season! Sandra was a real animal lover with a giant soft spot for the many cats and dogs in her life. While Sandra was modest to a fault, she had many great talents that didn't go unnoticed: she was a fantastic decorator, a self-taught artist and an amazing baker who was famous for her Christmas cookies! Sandra's greatest joy was her family. She showered her children and their partners, grandchildren, and grandpets with true love and affection. Mom's beautiful smile and warm hugs will be deeply missed. Sandra is survived by her sons and their families Curt (and Ashley) and Joe (and Jodi) and grandsons Peter and Jack, and sister Barbara Debing and family. Her father, Theodore (Ted) Frovik and mother, Julie Rotan, are deceased. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Hutton Settlement and Spokane Humane Society.



