Sandra L. ROBERTS
ROBERTS, Sandra L. (Age 79) Sandra L. Roberts died aged 79. She died at her home in Meridian, Idaho. Sandra spent the majority of her adult life living and working on a 40-acre farm north of Spokane near Deer Park, WA at her mother's side, Hazel, and that of her stepfather, Wilbur. Sandra spent many years working as a bookkeeper and accounting manager at Medical Service Corporation in Spokane. Sandra gave birth to two boys: Brian and Craig. Both survived Sandra. Sandra stopped working before retirement to give full-time care to both her parents; her stepfather suffered from dementia and her mother had a broken hip from which she never recovered. After the death of her parents, Sandra moved to Nine Mile Falls where she lived for approximately five years. During this time she found perhaps her best and most loyal companion: her white Poodle named Honey. In 2011, Sandra moved to Meridian, ID to live with her youngest son, Craig. In March of 2020, Sandra was diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure. On the afternoon of August 6, 2020, Sandra passed away at home. She had no pain or discomfort during her final moments. Sandra will long be remembered by her sons: Brian and Craig; Brian's son Michael; Craig's sons Cameron and Jared, Cameron's wife Katherine and their sons Russell and Duncan. Good bye, Sandra, we loved you more than you know and you are missed.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 12, 2020.
