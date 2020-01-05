Sandra Lee DAVIS

DAVIS, Sandra Lee June 3, 1945- December 19, 2019 She is survived by her children Ron and Debbi Davis, Debbie and Dave Smathers, and Kelly and Cory Kohlieber, 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Jim of 51 years. Join us in celebrating Sandy's life at her Memorial Service on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Chattaroy Community Church, fellowship to follow. Donations can be made to Horizon Hospice of Spokane. Sign online guestbook at Pacific Northwest Cremation of Spokane website.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020
