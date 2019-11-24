|
|
JORDAN, Sandra Lee (Age 82) Sandy passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on November 18th, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John A. (Jack) Jordan; her three daughters, Julie Ray (Todd), Becky Enders (Jay), and Wendy Jordan (Marc); seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A lifetime resident of Spokane, Sandy was born on July 31st, 1937. She graduated Valedictorian from North Central High School in 1955, and met her husband, Jack, at a Valentine's Day party in February of 1957. They married on December 31st, 1957 at Northside Church of Christ. Sandy began her career at Washington Trust Bank, working there for many years. After spending time as a stay at home mom, she finished her career at Spokane Orthopedics, working 22 years as their Financial Manager, retiring in 2007. Sandy's faith in Jesus Christ was her defining characteristic. She served as an example to all who met her, serving faithfully at Northside Church of Christ her entire life. Her life was filled with love for others, selfless sacrifice, and laughter. Her sense of humor lifted the spirits of all around her, and her wise council was always in high demand. Dedication to family was Sandy's passion. Her husband, children, and grandchildren were the highlight of her life. Nothing made her happier than having family celebrations and spending time with those she loved. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Northside Church of Christ (5601 N. Jefferson, Spokane, WA) on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 at 11:30 am with a luncheon to follow. Interment will be at Riverside Memorial Park Garden of Peace, at 2:00 pm. There will be a viewing at Ball and Dodd Funeral Home (5100 W. Wellesley, Spokane, WA) on Monday, November 25th from 3:00-5:00 pm.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 24, 2019