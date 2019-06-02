Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Lee "Sandy" MOORE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MOORE, Sandra Lee Sandra Lee "Sandy" Moore passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus, surrounded by family and friends, on May 15, 2019. She was born July 25, 1935, the eldest of five siblings, to Carl and Violet Olson, long time residents of Chattaroy, WA. After graduating Riverside High School she went to work at Newberry's lunch counter in downtown Spokane. There, she caught the eye of a handsome young Airman, Billy Dale Moore. Both were smitten and they married two weeks later. They soon began a family, moving as far as Texas but eventually returning to Chattaroy to raise their three children, Billy, Dixie and "Kitty", the treasures of her heart. Sandy loved animals, especially training horses (in her younger years) and pampering dogs (her whole life). She loved Bingo (winning often) and delighted in searching for bargains everywhere she went. A Mexico trip story is told that a shop keeper once yelled at her: "Go away! You bad for business!". Sandy could be ruthless with her haggling ability. Another time she was hailed by the Spokesman-Review as "The Yard Sale Queen" with an article and picture in the paper! It's an understatement to say Sandy loved to bless her family and friends with the treasures she found; from clothes to cars - you name it. Sandy was a strong woman with a gentle soul always helping others. Never without a kind word on her lips, she loved unconditionally and always found the good in everything. If you asked how she was doing, you would hear "God is good to me" or "God takes care of me" then would come the laugh that revealed the joy in her heart. Sandy will be greatly missed. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy Sr; and her son Billy Dale Jr. She is survived by her daughters Dixie Green and Katherine Moore; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; her sisters, Karlin, Guida and Bobbie and her brother Kelly. A memorial for Sandy will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Chattaroy Community Church, 3711 E. Chattaroy Rd.

