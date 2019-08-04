Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Lee WATTS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WATTS, Sandra Lee On the morning of July 29, 2019, with an angel at her side, Sandy, 66 years young, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away at Fairwood Memory Care after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Sandy was born to Marie and Leonard Akerstrom in Portland, OR. Her parents, brother Mike and daughter Keira predeceased Sandy. Sandy is survived by her husband Jack Watts Jr., step-sons Darren and David and adopted son Kevin and four grandchildren all of Spokane, sisters Pat and Clara, and many valued family relations and close friends. Sandy's dream job was working as a Para-Educator at West Valley High School with special needs children. Sandy poured her energy into helping all children and into gardening, which gave her blissful peace during hectic times. You could hear Sandy humming while she prepared the soil to plant flowers. She also enjoyed sewing whether it was upholstering furniture or making special crafts. Besides spending time with family and friends, Sandy enjoyed traveling. The family extends a special thank you for the support and care given by Fairwood Memory Care and Hospice of Spokane. Sandy requested no funeral services. In lieu of flowers and to honor Sandy, the family is requesting any donation to be made to Hospice of Spokane, or a . Please share memories and condolences on her tribute page at

WATTS, Sandra Lee On the morning of July 29, 2019, with an angel at her side, Sandy, 66 years young, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away at Fairwood Memory Care after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Sandy was born to Marie and Leonard Akerstrom in Portland, OR. Her parents, brother Mike and daughter Keira predeceased Sandy. Sandy is survived by her husband Jack Watts Jr., step-sons Darren and David and adopted son Kevin and four grandchildren all of Spokane, sisters Pat and Clara, and many valued family relations and close friends. Sandy's dream job was working as a Para-Educator at West Valley High School with special needs children. Sandy poured her energy into helping all children and into gardening, which gave her blissful peace during hectic times. You could hear Sandy humming while she prepared the soil to plant flowers. She also enjoyed sewing whether it was upholstering furniture or making special crafts. Besides spending time with family and friends, Sandy enjoyed traveling. The family extends a special thank you for the support and care given by Fairwood Memory Care and Hospice of Spokane. Sandy requested no funeral services. In lieu of flowers and to honor Sandy, the family is requesting any donation to be made to Hospice of Spokane, or a . Please share memories and condolences on her tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.