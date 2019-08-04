WATTS, Sandra Lee On the morning of July 29, 2019, with an angel at her side, Sandy, 66 years young, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away at Fairwood Memory Care after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Sandy was born to Marie and Leonard Akerstrom in Portland, OR. Her parents, brother Mike and daughter Keira predeceased Sandy. Sandy is survived by her husband Jack Watts Jr., step-sons Darren and David and adopted son Kevin and four grandchildren all of Spokane, sisters Pat and Clara, and many valued family relations and close friends. Sandy's dream job was working as a Para-Educator at West Valley High School with special needs children. Sandy poured her energy into helping all children and into gardening, which gave her blissful peace during hectic times. You could hear Sandy humming while she prepared the soil to plant flowers. She also enjoyed sewing whether it was upholstering furniture or making special crafts. Besides spending time with family and friends, Sandy enjoyed traveling. The family extends a special thank you for the support and care given by Fairwood Memory Care and Hospice of Spokane. Sandy requested no funeral services. In lieu of flowers and to honor Sandy, the family is requesting any donation to be made to Hospice of Spokane, or a . Please share memories and condolences on her tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 4, 2019