McMICHAEL, Sandra Maria "Samee" (Age 76) Sandra was born June 12, 1944. She passed away in her Spokane home on November 20, 2020. The daughter of Frank Lee McMichael and Jacqueline Lea Boham, Sandra was born in Denver, CO. She was an avid reader and gardener. She loved to spend time with her family. Sandra was preceded in death by her son, Domminick Painter; and her brother Frankie McMichael. She is survived by her daughter, Jossie Brown; her brothers Randy and Patrick McMichael; and her granddaughter, Sianna Tomblin. She had many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Sandra dedicated her life to helping others, both personally and professionally. She was a bright light in the world that will be deeply missed my all that she touched.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 29, 2020.
