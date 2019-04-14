SCHMITT, Sandra Marie Sept. 28, 1954 - April 6, 2019 Sandy is survived by: Sons: Dustan and Jake. Grandsons: Jaymin, Lukan, and Kannon. Brothers: Doug, Danny, and Dennis. Sisters: Stacey and Terry. Many nephews and nieces. Sandy spent her life protecting and healing others as an antiwar activist and pillar of the Spokane medical community. A headstrong force of nature. Sandy Grandma will be greatly missed by many. Soar in peace and love!
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 14, 2019