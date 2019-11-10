JORGENSEN, Sandy (Age 65) February 28, 1954 - October 27, 2019 Sandy Jorgensen was born in Spencer, Iowa on February 28, 1954. She was the oldest of three sisters. Sandy was a graduate of Spencer High School, class of 1972. After she graduated from Wayne State College in Nebraska, she moved to Spokane where she graduated from Eastern Washington University in Cheney, WA with a degree in education. She taught as a substitute for a few years and then later she worked as a postal employee delivering mail to many of Spokane's south hill residents. Sandy retired from the US Post Office and spent her winters in Florida with her sisters. She loved the beach, sunshine, hiking, and camping in the mountains. It is with sadness that her friends and family had to say goodbye to such a loving sister and wonderful person. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, Ray and Lydia Jorgensen and her Aunt Betty Barton. Sandy is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Rick Demers, their children, Savannah and Danny, along with three grandchildren and her youngest sister, Maryann and her husband, John Hawk and their daughter, Lydia, all residing in Florida. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Spokane Humane Society in Sandy's name. She will be missed.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 10, 2019