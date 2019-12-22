Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah D. NEWBERRY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NEWBERRY, Sarah D. July 7, 1986 - December 1, 2019 Born in Ventura, CA. Sarah moved to Spokane in 1990. She was a high school graduate. Her true joy was to be involved with children. She had worked for District 81, taking care of preschool kids. She loved to travel and wanted to go to the Fiji Islands one day. She loved animals and was very fond of her dog "Buddy". Sarah always had a smile for her family and friends. She was a playful spirit, her sister called her " Sassy Sarah", among other silly nicknames. She is survived by her sister, Karen Newberry, her nephew, Steven Leake, her mother, Monique DeBien, her father, Barry Newberry, her grandfather Real DeBien and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was always wanted and dearly loved. "Sarah was and always will be a Free Spirit" I give you this one last thought to keep - I am with you still- I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glints on snow, I am the sunlight on ripened grain, I am the gentle Autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush, I am the swift, uplifting rush of quiet birds in flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not think of me as gone - I am with you still - In each new dawn. - Unknown

