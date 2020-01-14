Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Michelle LEONHARDY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEONHARDY, Sarah M. Sarah Michelle Leonhardy was born on December 7th, 1989 to Galen Leonhardy and Renee Black. She passed away on January 7th, 2020, surrounded by her closest family members. Sarah smiled a million times more than not, and she laughed and played with exuberance. At the age of 3, She insisted on being in the hospital room to witness her sister's birth, and that is how Sarah met her best friend ever, Hallie. Sarah had many interests and hobbies. Curious by nature, she embraced learning. She chased literacy, and accordingly, read well early, her nose often stuck in a book thereafter. She loved to draw, played the flute, participated in drama and ballet, and played the scary witch in Hansel and Gretel. Sarah had a passion for movies. She knew actors, directors and could quote many lines from a variety of movies, whether they were from the 50's or the newest films. She loved scary stuff, especially stories and movies. Sarah also adored musicals, and, together with her sister, memorized all the lyrics from Big River and others. She participated in Nez Perce culture, learning traditional songs and participating at powwows and at the sweat house. Sarah's first love was toward her family, and she participated in all family gatherings. Her favorite time of year was Christmas, and not because of the gifts, but because she was able to be with her family. Though Sarah was born and raised in Spokane, she was lucky enough to enjoy her last 4 years in San Francisco with two of her best friends, Jake and Maren, and her sister, Hallie. Sarah's family would like to give special thanks to the doctors and nurses at SF General Hospital, UCSF in San Francisco, and Hallie's boyfriend, Tony Cantello, who was always there for Hallie and our family. When Sarah became ill, she struggled but was not defeated. She felt empowered. She was on her way to recovery, but her body failed. Still, through all her trials and tribulations, Sarah never gave up. She was always strong and brave, even in her last moments of life. Her last wish showed Sarah's unselfish love and devotion toward her family--she just wanted everyone to be okay. Sarah is survived by her closest family: mom, Renee; dad, Galen; sister, Hallie; and her Grandma Kathy and Grandpa Jim, along with the entire Leonhardy family, the remaining Lloyd family, and the McClenahans, all of whom are left to remember the brightest star in the sky, even on a cloudy day. Please join us for a Celebration of Life Saturday, January 18th at 3:00 pm, Robert's Mansion, 1923 W. 1st Ave. Spokane.

LEONHARDY, Sarah M. Sarah Michelle Leonhardy was born on December 7th, 1989 to Galen Leonhardy and Renee Black. She passed away on January 7th, 2020, surrounded by her closest family members. Sarah smiled a million times more than not, and she laughed and played with exuberance. At the age of 3, She insisted on being in the hospital room to witness her sister's birth, and that is how Sarah met her best friend ever, Hallie. Sarah had many interests and hobbies. Curious by nature, she embraced learning. She chased literacy, and accordingly, read well early, her nose often stuck in a book thereafter. She loved to draw, played the flute, participated in drama and ballet, and played the scary witch in Hansel and Gretel. Sarah had a passion for movies. She knew actors, directors and could quote many lines from a variety of movies, whether they were from the 50's or the newest films. She loved scary stuff, especially stories and movies. Sarah also adored musicals, and, together with her sister, memorized all the lyrics from Big River and others. She participated in Nez Perce culture, learning traditional songs and participating at powwows and at the sweat house. Sarah's first love was toward her family, and she participated in all family gatherings. Her favorite time of year was Christmas, and not because of the gifts, but because she was able to be with her family. Though Sarah was born and raised in Spokane, she was lucky enough to enjoy her last 4 years in San Francisco with two of her best friends, Jake and Maren, and her sister, Hallie. Sarah's family would like to give special thanks to the doctors and nurses at SF General Hospital, UCSF in San Francisco, and Hallie's boyfriend, Tony Cantello, who was always there for Hallie and our family. When Sarah became ill, she struggled but was not defeated. She felt empowered. She was on her way to recovery, but her body failed. Still, through all her trials and tribulations, Sarah never gave up. She was always strong and brave, even in her last moments of life. Her last wish showed Sarah's unselfish love and devotion toward her family--she just wanted everyone to be okay. Sarah is survived by her closest family: mom, Renee; dad, Galen; sister, Hallie; and her Grandma Kathy and Grandpa Jim, along with the entire Leonhardy family, the remaining Lloyd family, and the McClenahans, all of whom are left to remember the brightest star in the sky, even on a cloudy day. Please join us for a Celebration of Life Saturday, January 18th at 3:00 pm, Robert's Mansion, 1923 W. 1st Ave. Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close