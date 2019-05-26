TERAO, Satoshi (Age 96) Satoshi Terao, passed away in Spokane, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born on December 18, 1922 in Spokane, Washington to Jitsusaburo and Shigeno (Hasegawa) Terao. Satoshi was interned at the Heart Mountain (WY) War Relocation Center from 1942 to 1944. In 1946 he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Staff Sergeant Terao earned the Bronze Star for Valor for his actions during the Korean War. While stationed in Japan in 1951 he married Mary Ogata. After his discharge, he moved his family to the Perry District in Spokane where they lived for more than 60 years. After moving to Spokane he worked for the Great Northern Railway (later Amtrak) until his retirement. Satoshi was a long-time and faithful member of the Spokane Buddhist Church. Satoshi is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Mary; daughter Emi; grandsons Josh, Jon, Scott, and Curtis; and great-granddaughters Jayda, Juni, and Reiko. Satoshi was preceded in death by his parents Jitsusaburo and Shigeno; sisters Teruko, Toshie, and Takako; brother Misao; and daughter Joanne Heyamoto. A private gathering will be held for the family at Greenwood Memorial Terrace.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 26, 2019