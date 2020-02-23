JENNEN, Scarlett Helen (Age 75) February 28, 1944 - February 2, 2020 On February 2nd, 2020 Scarlett joined her Heavenly Father. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles Mashtare and Helen Hendrix, her daughter Theresa LaBarge husband Gary Jennen and several nieces and nephews. Scarlett is survived by her four daughters Kaelynn Hamilton, Shelly Norman (Chris), Cari Garrison (Bill) and Tara Jennen. 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two sisters, ten brothers and more than 160 nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 29th at the Turning Point Open Bible from 2:30-6:00.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 23, 2020