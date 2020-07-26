CARRIER, Scott A. "Scooter" (Age 50) May 11, 1970 - June 16, 2020 Scott A. Carrier passed into the care of our Lord on June 16, 2020 at the age of 50 in his home in Arvada, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his mother Sandra Freier Carrier, and survived by his sons Chase and Duncan Carrier and their mother Teka O'rourke, his father John Carrier and step-mother Terril Carrier, brother Todd Carrier, step-brother Jeff Emmerson, step-sister Siri Jones and her husband Bill and their son Casey. There are also numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He will always be remembered for his care for other people, humor, and of course "Scoot- speak" if you could understand it. Scott graduated from Ferris High School in 1988 where he was an honor student and champion tennis player. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1993 where he was a member of Chi Psi Fraternity and made lasting friendships. Memorial services will be held in Spokane at a later date due to current issues affecting the country.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store