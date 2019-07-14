RICHNER, Scott A. 1952 - 2019 67 Years Scott passed comfortably in his sleep, on June 26, 2019, after a courageous battle with dementia. Scott's gentle, kind nature, warm smile and sense of humor were present to the very end. Scott had many talents, but his passion was wood working. His proudest accomplishments were being selected to design and build the Japanese Garden Bridge in Manito Park with his teammates at Sunrise Wood Products. He made a beautiful desk that was published in Fine Woodworking Book #5. Some of his other achievements were making a spiral wood staircase and a luxurious room size entertainment wall. Scott was so talented, when he didn't have a hand plane needed, quite often he would make his own. Scott was a gifted musician, he played many instruments and played in several bands. He attended University High School and Whitworth College. Scott was loving soul and should be remembered for his talent, funny wit and love for people. He touched many lives, as a friend and husband. Scott is survived by his loving wife, his two sons, two sisters, numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Horizon Hospice and Golden Age Community II adult family home. Scott's wishes were to not have a funeral. A Celebration of his life potluck will be held July 27th at 3:00 p.m. at 225 N. Long in Spokane Valley. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Scott's name to or Horizon Hospice.
Published in Spokesman-Review from July 14 to July 21, 2019