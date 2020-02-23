Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Allen SCHILLINGER. View Sign Service Information English Funeral Chapel 1133 N 4th Street Coeur d'Alene , ID 83814 (208)-664-3143 Send Flowers Obituary

SCHILLINGER, Scott Allen (Age 54) Scott Allen Schillinger, 54 years old, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 2nd, 2020 in Post Falls, Idaho. He brought joy to all with his great story telling and sought to uplift those close to him. Scott was a proud alumnus of the University of Washington where he received both his Bachelors and Masters of Law degree. He also graduated from Gonzaga Law School, ultimately fulfilling his lifelong dream of being an attorney. In this capacity, he became a trusted advisor to many both professionally and personally. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter with many friends who joined him in these pursuits. They will miss sharing those adventures with him. He enjoyed being involved in youth hockey, especially watching his son Wyatt play. His passion and dedication to the game filled Scott with pride. Scott was a member of the German Club of Anchorage where he served two years as president. He was very proud of his German heritage and held his fellow members in high regard. Scott is survived by his wife Penny, son Wyatt, stepson Kyle, stepdaughter Amber, stepdaughter Brandy, father Fred, mother Marlene and his brothers Mark and Ric and their families. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law Alva, Joel, Rusty, Karen and Ellie and their families. He was known as Grandpa Scott to nine beautiful grandchildren. He had a large extended family and many friends who all loved him dearly. His funeral will be held at English Funeral Chapels & Crematory, 1133 N. 4th St., Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814 on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Please view and sign Scott's online guestbook at

