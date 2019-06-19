Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott DOUGHTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOUGHTON, Scott Scott was surrounded by family when he passed away May 22, 2019. He was born in Portland, OR, graduated from Shadle Park in 1983. He went on to be an Executive Director of several assisted living facilities; a job he was well suited for as he was compassionate, caring and kind to his residents, their families and his staff. Scott loved to travel, play cards, golf and watch his Zags and Seahawks. He is survived by his mother, Cheryl Scheideman; father, Jack Doughton; two sisters, Diane Beeson (Matt), Jeane Doughton; niece, nephew and grandfather, Don Doughton. Scott was loved dearly and will be missed greatly. He was laid to rest in Salem, OR next to his uncle and beloved grandparents.

Published in Spokesman-Review on June 19, 2019

