SCHMIDTMAN, Scott Scott Lee Schmidtman passed away on Sunday, March 29th, 2020 at the age of 66. Scott was born in Berkeley, CA on April 9th, 1953, as the youngest son to William "Bill" and Alice Schmidtman. He was raised on the family wheat farm north of Waterville, WA and graduated as valedictorian from Waterville High School in 1971. Scott earned his BA degree in Economics from Washington State University in 1975 and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa as well as the Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity. He went on to complete his Law and MBA degrees at The University of Washington in 1978 before starting his career in law at Reed McClure Law Firm and then Weinrich, Gilmore, and Adolf Law Firm in Seattle, Washington. He then moved to Yakima, Washington to work for Velikanje, Moore, and Shore Law Firm where he worked with many business clients, including ISC. After doing especially good legal work for ISC, they hired him as their in-house counsel out of their Liberty Lake, WA headquarters, where he worked for 14 years. In 2003, he bought Westside Motorsports in Spokane, WA to live his dream of running a motorcycle dealership. His managers and employees were like family to him and many have been outspoken about how much they enjoyed working at his store, which became the largest motorcycle, ATV, and accessories dealer in the Spokane area. Scott was a man with many hobbies including multiple motorsports, guitars, pets, coaching basketball, WSU Cougar Football games, and enjoying time at Lake Coeur D' Alene with his friends and family. Scott was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Alice Schmidtman of East Wenatchee, WA. Scott is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Schmidtman of 40 years. They were married in Seattle, Washington on August 11, 1979. Scott is lovingly remembered by his son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Jenna Schmidtman of Bothell, WA; daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Dan Scheschuk of Franklin Lakes, NJ; grandchildren, Claire and Luke Schmidtman of Bothell, WA, and Ava and Summer Scheschuk of Franklin Lakes, NJ; and brother and sister-in-law, Kirk and Rosemary Schmidtman of Woodburn, OR. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Spokane Campus of Pacific Northwest Adult & Teen Challenge

