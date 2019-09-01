Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott "Scotter" McKEEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McKEEN, Scott Louis Scott "Scooter", passed away unexpectedly August 22nd, 2019. He was born June 27th, 1967 in Tonasket WA. To Edwin and Nancy McKeen. Scott was raised in Spokane WA. Graduated from Mead High School, class of 1986. Scott was a beloved husband, father, son and brother. Scott married Tracy Pehl on September 2nd, 1989 in Spokane WA. Raised two amazing sons. Were married 30 years. Scott was a 27 year employee of Costco Wholesale. Scott is survived by his wife Tracy, and his two sons Mitchell (26) and Trevor (19) McKeen. His parents Edwin McKeen Jr. and Nancy McKeen. Brothers Jeff McKeen and Craig McKeen. Nieces, Katelyn and TommyJo. Nephews, Jacob and Parker plus many other nieces and nephews. Numerous aunts and uncles and cousins. Scott was a kind hearted, loving person. He was well loved by all who new him. Scott loved to hunt and fish down at the old hunting cabin in the Palouse with his brothers, dad, sons and his best hunting and fishing buddy Jack. He loved spending time at Curlew Lake at the family cabin and summers at Priest Lake growing up. He loved to camp and he loved the Oregon Coast. He will be truly missed. His Funeral will be held at Whitworth Presbyterian Church on Saturday, September 7th, at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers donate to

