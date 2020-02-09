Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Michael PARSONS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PARSONS, Scott Michael (Age 48) On Januray 7th, 2020, Scott was enjoying the fresh powder skiing that he so loved at Silver Mountain. There was an avalanche and we lost our beloved Scott to the heavens that day. Scott lived every day passionately to the fullest and was a very happy and fulfilled man. He had a heart full of love. He was an optimistic, enthusiastic soul. Let his life inspire us to be present, be loving, explore this big beautiful world, enjoy every moment and seize every opportunity. A Memorial for Scott will be held on March 14th, 2020 at 1:00pm at Northern Quest Resort.

