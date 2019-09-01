|
|
LUNZ, Scott Patrick (Age 44) Scott Patrick Lunz, 44, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. He was born in Spokane December 22, 1974 to Shirley Lunz. Scott graduated from Shadle Park High School in June 1993. Scott's love of sports started young, he was involved in baseball, football and wrestling in school. He continued to play baseball for several years after high school as a catcher. Scott followed his beloved Orioles and was a die-hard Raiders fan. According to Scott, he bled silver and black. Scott loved music, whether listening to it or playing his guitars. He encouraged everyone who visited his home to pick up a guitar and play. He enjoyed cooking for others, no one left hungry. In fact, everyone would leave with enough leftovers for several meals. He loved putting a smile on others faces. He was compassionate and would help anyone who needed it. He took care of others before thinking of himself. Scott often said, "I would do anything for a stranger, imagine what I would do for a friend." He was a huge animal lover; he would do anything to save all animals. Scott is survived by his wife, Jaime Lunz; dogs "The Girls" Lula, Henneman, and Justice; bother Kurt Lunz; brother-in-law Brian May; niece and nephew Amanda and Caleb May; and parents Larry and Carol May. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley. A celebration of Scott's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21st at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley. Please share your memories of Scott or leave condolences for his family at www.HennesseyValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 1, 2019