SWENHAUGEN, Scott Scott Swenhaugen departed from this world unexpectedly on July 24, 2020. His family is comforted knowing that he left to join his beloved wife and angel in heaven, Ann. Scott was a craftsman and jack of all trades from the time he could lift a hammer. Most people who were close to Scott can look around their homes and see the fruits of his labor. His attention to detail and love of his work was truly part of his soul. Scott adored his granddaughters more than anything. He would drop everything to see the girls smile and laugh. Scott enjoyed watching old westerns, listening to good music and working on his truck. His home was often filled with laughter and great stories of the past. Scott is survived by his two sons Shane and Kyle; his grandchildren Brooke, Serenity, Abigail, Lilly and soon to be grandson; sisters Nancy, Jody, Shelly and Roxy. Countless friends and his little dog Griz. There will be a viewing on Friday, August 7th at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum from 3-5pm, all are welcome to attend however Covid-19 social distancing and attendance rules will apply. A service will be held to honor Scott and all of the memories he was a part of at a later date. Please visit Scott's online memorial at www.holycrossofspokane.org
.