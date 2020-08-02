1/2
Scott SWENHAUGEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWENHAUGEN, Scott Scott Swenhaugen departed from this world unexpectedly on July 24, 2020. His family is comforted knowing that he left to join his beloved wife and angel in heaven, Ann. Scott was a craftsman and jack of all trades from the time he could lift a hammer. Most people who were close to Scott can look around their homes and see the fruits of his labor. His attention to detail and love of his work was truly part of his soul. Scott adored his granddaughters more than anything. He would drop everything to see the girls smile and laugh. Scott enjoyed watching old westerns, listening to good music and working on his truck. His home was often filled with laughter and great stories of the past. Scott is survived by his two sons Shane and Kyle; his grandchildren Brooke, Serenity, Abigail, Lilly and soon to be grandson; sisters Nancy, Jody, Shelly and Roxy. Countless friends and his little dog Griz. There will be a viewing on Friday, August 7th at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum from 3-5pm, all are welcome to attend however Covid-19 social distancing and attendance rules will apply. A service will be held to honor Scott and all of the memories he was a part of at a later date. Please visit Scott's online memorial at www.holycrossofspokane.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral
7200 N Wall Street
Spokane, WA 99208
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved