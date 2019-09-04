Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sean Anthony MORTENSEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MORTENSEN, Sean Anthony Sean Anthony Mortensen, 19, passed away in a tragic accident on Sunday, September 1, on his descent from Three Queens peak at Spectacle Lake in the Cascade Mountains, while on a backpacking trip with his brother and close friend. He was born on Friday, March 10, 2000 to Aaron and Lexie Mortensen in Spokane, WA. He is survived by his parents and four siblings: Wesley (16), Mackenzie (15), Salena (4) and Macy (2) who love him desperately. He went to Ponderosa Elementary, Horizon Middle School, University High School and was a running start student at Spokane Community College. He served in the Peru, Lima East mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. His interests include all things adventurous! He has a great appreciation for the outdoors. He loves mountain biking, snow- boarding, surfing, rock climbing, hiking and all sports. He is fiercely loyal to his family and friends, who he served in this life and who he will continue to serve in the next. He is quick to play a prank and loves the reciprocation! He is the ultimate guy's guy: he is loving and friendly, helping others freely, and exudes confidence and charisma. He is deeply loved and will be dearly missed. Services to honor his life and memory will take place on Saturday, September 7th at 11:00 am at the Spokane East Stake Center located at 13608 E. Belle Terre Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA.

MORTENSEN, Sean Anthony Sean Anthony Mortensen, 19, passed away in a tragic accident on Sunday, September 1, on his descent from Three Queens peak at Spectacle Lake in the Cascade Mountains, while on a backpacking trip with his brother and close friend. He was born on Friday, March 10, 2000 to Aaron and Lexie Mortensen in Spokane, WA. He is survived by his parents and four siblings: Wesley (16), Mackenzie (15), Salena (4) and Macy (2) who love him desperately. He went to Ponderosa Elementary, Horizon Middle School, University High School and was a running start student at Spokane Community College. He served in the Peru, Lima East mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. His interests include all things adventurous! He has a great appreciation for the outdoors. He loves mountain biking, snow- boarding, surfing, rock climbing, hiking and all sports. He is fiercely loyal to his family and friends, who he served in this life and who he will continue to serve in the next. He is quick to play a prank and loves the reciprocation! He is the ultimate guy's guy: he is loving and friendly, helping others freely, and exudes confidence and charisma. He is deeply loved and will be dearly missed. Services to honor his life and memory will take place on Saturday, September 7th at 11:00 am at the Spokane East Stake Center located at 13608 E. Belle Terre Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close