FARRELL, Sean B. (Age 49) Sean Benjamin Farrell, age 49, of Spokane, WA passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2020, from complications of the heart. Sean was born in Spokane to Nancy and Fred Farrell on July 14, 1971. A graduate of Mead High School in 1989, Sean worked in technology and management for Century Link in Seattle, Washington, for twenty years, then returned to Spokane where he worked with his father, Fred in the cryptocurrency business. Sean was a member of Orchard Christian Fellowship in Spokane. He had a passion for music, was a talented artist, and excelled in technology. Sean loved people, made friends easily, and had an infectious laugh. He will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind. Sean is survived by his father Fred; stepmother, Barbara; stepfather, Gary Gossett; brothers Mike Brown (Lucy), Kevin (Janie), Kelly (Annie), Ryan; sister Shannon; stepbrother Todd Gossett; stepsisters Tiffany and Kim; aunt Punky; and wife, Jennifer Zimmel as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Sean was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Orchard Christian Fellowship, 312 E. Third Ave., Spokane. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to your favorite charity
in Sean's name. To leave an online condolence to Sean's family, please visit our webpage at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com