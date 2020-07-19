Sean Kevin Fredrickson



1971-2020 Dear Sean, It is with great difficulty and a heavy heart after the tragic accident that took your life - along with your children, Hayden, Sofie, and Quinn - that we begin to tell your story. To quote writer/pastor Max Lucado, "Life is so much more than the dash between two dates." No amount of words can truly capture who you were, but our hope is for those who only knew you in one facet of your too-brief time on earth to learn more of your background and story, and in doing so keep the memory of you that much more alive. You were born on the first day of December, 1971 to Kevin Fredrickson (sadly deceased at a young age) and Ellen Merriman Fredrickson. Immediately you became the light of their lives, as well as your grandparents, Ed and JoAnne Fredrickson and Jim and Jean Merriman (all deceased); your aunts Joan Ryan, Molly Spilker, Ann Price, Kamma Fredrickson; and your uncles Mike, Guy, and Jim Merriman, and Tim and Burke Fredrickson. In addition, you were surrounded by or came to know later in your life your cousins Sean, Pat, and Ellen Ryan; Jon and Sara Merriman; Kevin and Krista Spilker; Kristin and Katie Price; Matt, Molly, Meagan, and Melissa Merriman; Corey and Erin Merriman; Brooke LaFrance and Matt Fredrickson, who was not only your cousin but one of your closest friends as well. Alix Sprecher Fredrickson, Hayden's mother, will always hold you in her heart. Your mom's husband, Pat Presley, was honored to become a part of your life, and he was so proud of your accomplishments in the golfing community, but even more so of the father and great husband you became. When your mom married Vince Mast, he took you under his wing and your family left Spokane and moved to the Portland area, where your loving brother Jake was born, and where you grew up and thrived in school and all things sports, particularly soccer and baseball. You kept up your love of soccer throughout your life (which you passed on to your son Hayden, who was a budding soccer star in his own right), even when you gave up playing to start your golf career. You avidly followed the Portland Timbers, and many early mornings found you watching an English Premier League match "on the telly." After graduating from the University of Oregon as a proud Duck, you pursued your PGA certification. Your first PGA assistant job was in the Spokane area, but your career took a meteoric rise once you returned to Portland. Golf was your passion, and gave you the opportunity to travel, teach, inspire, mentor, manage, and meet literally thousands of people whose lives you touched in your personal and humble style. Your only regret was that it was time-consuming and didn't allow you enough time to spend on your true passion - laughing with your best friend and wife April and your children who you adored so much. It was on a much-needed vacation with them to Spokane and Priest Lake, and to a special day's outing on Lake Coeur d'Alene, that your life and those of your children ended. Sean, there are never enough words to describe the man that you were. Our hope is that you're playing a round of golf in Heaven with your Grandpa Ed, eating one of your Papa Jim's gourmet meals, being loved on by those who preceded you in death, talking with your dad, flipping whipped cream off your wrist into your mouth (who knew you were so talented?), and wrestling, joking, and laughing eternally with Hayden, Sofie, and Quinn. You are sorely missed, but never forgotten, by your family, your friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing you. Your wife April remembers you jokingly told her once that you were a "Big Deal." I hope you know that you truly were and remain so in all of our lives...forever. All of our love to you Sean. You left a hole in our hearts, but always a smile on our faces. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sean & Hayden Fredrickson Memorial Scholarship on GoFundMe, to be used for Junior golf and soccer scholarships in Spokane.



