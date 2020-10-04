1/2
Sean Patrick DONEEN
DONEEN, Sean Patrick January 26, 1961 - September 20, 2020 Sean Patrick Doneen passed away peacefully surrounded by his L'Arche family on September 20th, 2020 at the age of 59. Sean is preceded in death by his father and mother, Paul and Shirley Doneen. Sean will be lovingly remembered by his brothers and sisters; Neil Doneen of Spokane, WA, Shannon Tillung of Lebanon, IL, Katie Frucci (Jim) of Spokane Valley, WA, Kelly Songcuan (Butch) of Omaha, NE, and Joseph Doneen of Portland, OR. He is also remembered by his 14 nieces and nephews. Sean came to live in the L'Arche community in April of 1983, and he brought 37 years of joy. He loved dancing and music; especially directing the music during mass at his parish, St. Aloysius. In his final nights, we often witnessed him directing. (No doubt he is busy directing the heavenly choir today!) Sean enjoyed cooking and baking with family and friends; decorating and eating cookies was his specialty. Sean also loved superheroes and his favorites were batman and wonder woman. As one community member put it, "Sean's super power was love and friendship." Sean also enjoyed rooting for the Dallas Cowboys and Gonzaga basketball teams. He always had a bright smile and a hug for everyone, and his impact on the lives of those around him has been far reaching. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to L'Arche of Spokane, 703 E. Nora, Spokane, WA 99207 or Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Aloysius Catholic Church October 9th at 11:00 AM. Due to covid restrictions a live stream of service will be available for those who would like to view the service https://stalschurch.org/liturgy/streaming-video/. A private inurnment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery at 2:00. Visit Sean's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org to leave a message of condolence.

Published in Spokesman-Review from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2020.
