WOODS, Searle Walker "Woody" (Age 101) Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend passed away on Tuesday, May 12 at Lovelace Hospital, Albuquerque, New Mexico due to complications of Covid-19. He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Berniece Woods, and all seven of his older siblings: Ace, Dorothy, Bob, Angie, Jack, Laurae and Eleanor. Searle was born on January 6, 1919 in Spokane, Washington and spent his formative years in Spokane and Malden, Washington. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1937 serving in World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars. His final ship posting was on the USS Ranger. He ended his naval career as part of a nuclear task force inspecting nuclear sites all over the world. He retired in 1968 in Albuquerque, New Mexico as a Commander specializing in electrical engineering. He then spent ten years as a bio-medical technician at the University of New Mexico. The love of his life, Catherine LaVonne, passed away on September 20, 2016. They loved time at their cabin on Trout Lake in Telluride, Colorado. They were active members of the UNM Lobo Club and travelled extensively throughout the world. After the death of Mom, Dad spent the last four years of his life taking advantage of every available activity at the Village at Alameda Assisted Living Facility. As an accomplished skier, he was on the Sandia Ski Patrol until the age of 80 and skied into his 90s. He was an avid reader of all genres. His book choices ranged from non-fiction history to Jack Reacher novels. As a devotee of politics, Dad closely followed current events. As well as supporting his Lobos, he followed the Dallas Cowboys, the Denver Broncos and was a spirited fan of Gonzaga University basketball teams. Because of his electrical engineering background and general handyman acumen, he could fix anything. He was predeceased by his children Joe Green, Jeff Woods, Janice Galvin and Janet Kabler. He is survived by his daughters Cynthia (William) Jonz, Laurae (Steven) Sather and son Jordon (Lia) Woods. He is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. To all who knew him, Woody was possessed of a droll sense of humor, a strong love of family and a razor-sharp mind. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Lovelace Hospital for treating Dad with such compassion and dignity during his last days. Due to the pandemic, a military interment in Santa Fe, New Mexico will be scheduled at a later date.



