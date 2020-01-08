Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
(509) 328-5620
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Washington State Veterans Cemetery
21702 W. Espanola Rd.
Medical Lake, WA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
VFW
1307 S. Loffler St.
Airway Heights, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SFC. URDRIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SFC. William Allen "Bill" URDRIAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
URDRIAN, William Allen (Age 74) SFC. William Allen Urdrian, "Bill" to his friends, passed away on January 1st, 2020, at the age of 74 years. A native of Spokane, WA, Bill was drafted into the the US Army Infantry in 1967, during the height of the Vietnam War. Bill opted to enlist instead and become a paratrooper, and rotated into country on Operation Eagle Thrust with the infamous 101st Airborne. When asked to remain in country, Bill volunteered for a second tour and was promoted to Staff Sargent at the age of 23. After the war, Bill served his country until retirement, and then began a second career as a school teacher in La Quinta, CA, from which he retired in 2004. Bill is preceded by his father, Ray, his mother, Joyce, his sister, Judy, and his brother, Clancy. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle; his son, Bill; his grandsons Evan and Aidan; his granddaughter, Caitlyn; and his great-granddaughter, Raelyn. Bill is universally loved and revered by his former soldiers and fellow veterans around the world, his teaching colleagues, and his good friends in the Spokane and Palm Springs areas. A visitation will be held at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home, 5100 W. Wellesley Ave. in Spokane, from 2-5pm on Wednesday, January 8th. Funeral services will be held at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd. in Medical Lake, at 1pm on Thursday January 9th, to be followed by a celebration of life and party for Bill at the , 1307 S. Loffler St. in Airway Heights at 3pm. Donations can be made in Bill's name to the VWF post 3386 in Airway Heights.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SFC.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
Download Now