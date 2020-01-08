|
URDRIAN, William Allen (Age 74) SFC. William Allen Urdrian, "Bill" to his friends, passed away on January 1st, 2020, at the age of 74 years. A native of Spokane, WA, Bill was drafted into the the US Army Infantry in 1967, during the height of the Vietnam War. Bill opted to enlist instead and become a paratrooper, and rotated into country on Operation Eagle Thrust with the infamous 101st Airborne. When asked to remain in country, Bill volunteered for a second tour and was promoted to Staff Sargent at the age of 23. After the war, Bill served his country until retirement, and then began a second career as a school teacher in La Quinta, CA, from which he retired in 2004. Bill is preceded by his father, Ray, his mother, Joyce, his sister, Judy, and his brother, Clancy. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle; his son, Bill; his grandsons Evan and Aidan; his granddaughter, Caitlyn; and his great-granddaughter, Raelyn. Bill is universally loved and revered by his former soldiers and fellow veterans around the world, his teaching colleagues, and his good friends in the Spokane and Palm Springs areas. A visitation will be held at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home, 5100 W. Wellesley Ave. in Spokane, from 2-5pm on Wednesday, January 8th. Funeral services will be held at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd. in Medical Lake, at 1pm on Thursday January 9th, to be followed by a celebration of life and party for Bill at the , 1307 S. Loffler St. in Airway Heights at 3pm. Donations can be made in Bill's name to the VWF post 3386 in Airway Heights.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 8, 2020