KLEMZ, Shane Dominic Shane Klemz was born in Spokane, WA on June 23, 1987 to Lee Klemz and Jill Piper. He passed away on June 7, 2020, due to the devasting effects of Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, which he was diagnosed with over eight years ago. He lived in Spokane his entire life, attending school at Ridgeview Elementary, Salk Middle School and Shadle High School. Throughout his life, Shane found joy in everything around him, even when his ability to move was limited. He loved watching wrestling every morning while having a cup of coffee with his brother and best friend, Ryan. His single goal in life was to make those around him smile and he worried more about others pain than he did his own. Even while he was leaving this world, he took care of those around him. He adored his brother Ryan and told him constantly that he was the "best big brother in the world", which he was. Shane loved sports, especially Seahawks Football and Gonzaga Basketball, and all things associated with wrestling. In such a short period of time, he touched so many hearts. He will forever be missed, and our hearts will be broken until the day we can all be together again. Our family would like to thank the staff in the ICU at Sacred Heart, especially his nurses, Paula and Andrew. Your gentle care and compassion were so greatly appreciated. Shane was preceded in death by his father, Lee, his mother Jill, his maternal grandfather, Richard Piper, and his paternal grandmother, Diane Klemz. He is survived by his brother, Ryan Klemz; his grandparents, Rogers and Sharon Matayoshi; his uncles Tom Klemz, Todd Piper, Ryo (Erin) Matayoshi; Alika (Amy) Matayoshi, and his aunt, Betsy (Kent) Mason; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. A private inurnment will occur on June 20, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to https://www.gofundme.com/f/62zf4-shanes-funeral-expenses. Bubba, we will love you for eternity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 14, 2020.